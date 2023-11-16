James W. Lang

James William Lang, a compassionate soul with a heart of gold, passed away on November 14, 2023. Born on September 9, 1944, in the small community of Waseca, MN, he was the beloved son of Joseph and Margaret Lang.

Jim served his country with honor and dedication as a member of the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1969. A year later, in 1970, he married Mary (Pete) at Christ the King Catholic Church in Medford, MN. After graduating from Mankato State College, Jim went on to be a counselor helping at-risk youths at the Boy’s Ranch in Austin. He then moved on and became a social worker for Freeborn County Human Services. Jim’s unwavering commitment to helping others extended beyond his professional life, as he always reached out to those in need.

A man of deep faith, Jim found solace in his daily prayers and rosary. His unwavering devotion to his Catholic faith provided him with strength, comfort, and guidance throughout his life. He lived his days according to the values he held dear, always extending a helping hand to those around him.

Aside from his work and faith, Jim had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He had a deep fascination with trains and delighted in attending toy shows. He also was an avid car racing enthusiast and a loyal fan of NASCAR. Moreover, Jim found joy in restoring broken toys, breathing life back into cherished childhood memories.

Jim had a unique sense of humor and often showered his loved ones with humorous gifts that never failed to bring laughter and joy to their lives. Anyone who crossed paths with him, knew he was quite a storyteller. He had an infectious spirit and a warm smile that brightened the room, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary, with whom he shared a beautiful journey of love and companionship. He also leaves behind his beloved children, Shaun (Kerri), Aaron (Robin), and Theresa (Doug), who meant the world to him.

Devoted to his role as a grandfather, Jim cherished his grandchildren: Connor, Lexie, Crosby, Tanner, Phoebe, and Zephyr. He also held a special place in his heart for his honorary grandchild, Jordan, and foster niece, Marlene Sadler.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Lang. He also grieved the loss of his foster sister, Lorraine Heghdal, and foster brother, Joseph Christensen.

James William Lang will be remembered as a compassionate and generous soul who dedicated his life to helping others. He leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, love, and many stories. His kindness and selflessness will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Monday, November 20, 2023 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Andrew Beerman, Father Joe Pete, Father Thien Nguyen and Father Gregory Leif officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Sunday at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary followed by a rosary and a prayer service at 6 pm. Visitation will also continue for one hour before the mass at the church on Monday. Military rites will be by American Legion Post #91 and V.F.W. Post #1216. Interment will be in Corpus Christi Cemetery in Deerfield Township, Steele County, Minnesota.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.