In Your Community: St. Marks hosting event for those grieving during the holidays Published 6:17 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

St. Mark’s Living in Austin will be holding a special seminar for those coping with grief during the holidays.

“Navigating Grief & Finding Healing During the Holidays will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at St. Marks, located at 400 15th Avenue SW.

For many the holiday season is a time of joy, togetherness and celebration, but for others it can be time of grieving. Anybody who is struggling to cope with grief during the holidays is invited to this event that will provided support, guidance and healing.

Presenters include Jim Heymans, LICSW (Ecumen Hospice Bereavement Coordinator) and Katie Shimek, LGSW (Acumen Hospice Social Worker).

For more information or to RSVP, contact Micky Clark at MickyClark@ecumen.org or by calling 1-507-434-7234.