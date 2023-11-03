In Your Community: SMEC holds own Homecoming Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

1 of 2

The Southern Minnesota Education Consortium recently held its own Spirit Week where Ethan Schleusner and Courtney Lowy were named Homecoming King and Queen. Adults at the school dressed like students and the students dressed like adults. On Halloween adults were minions while the students went with Halloween costumes. The week ended with a formal dance Friday night. The students created the Spirit Week because many of the students were not able to return to their home districts for their homecomings.