In your Community: Nexus-Gerard Family Healing accepts check from Don and Marsha Leathers

Karen Wolf, executive director, and Matt Talmidge, Outpatient Service director at Nexus-Gerard Family Healing in Austin accept a check from Marsha and Don Leathers as part of the Mental Health Awareness Benefit fundraiser held in Austin earlier this fall. The donation will be used to enhance programming and workshops at Nexus-Gerard during the coming year. Additional money from the benefit went directly to Power of Pink and Peer Power Partners at Austin Public Schools, Austin Aspires’ Boys of Tomorrow, the Bridge and the VFW Veterans Benefit Fund. The purpose of the donations is to sustain a wholesome mental health presence in each program’s participants. Marsha and Don would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped to make the Mental Health Awareness fundraising event a success. Photo provided