In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:40 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, starting at 11:30 a.m. sharp.

We’re always looking to add more players which we have done the past weeks. You will see their names in the win columns.

This week’s winners were as follows:

On Tuesday, we played nine teams and Larry and Bill continue their win streak.

• First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Second place, Harriet Oldenberg and Jim Fisher

• Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

•Fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

• Fifth place (tie) Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan and Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Wednesday winners, playing four tables were:

• First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Third place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Players come from Mason City, and Northwood, Iowa, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Austin.

During a Bridge game, one may hear a player “double” an opponent’s bid, which brings us to an article in the October issue of the ACBL by Larry Cohen. There is the penalty double and the takeout double. He discusses the usage and the value of using the negative double after the partner opens the bidding with 1 No trump. He goes on to say the negative double should be used after the partner’s opening bid of 1 NT has elicited an overcall by the opponent with a natural bid. We have several advanced players who use these bids in their partnership. If one is interested in learning about these options, they just ask when the hand is over. Our club is a great Bridge 101 experience.