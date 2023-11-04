Hy-Vee’s annual Veterans Day breakfast to be held on Nov. 10 Published 7:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the start of a month long campaign to honor our nation’s military heroes in its communities.

Every November, Hy-Vee salutes our nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes fundraising and a free Veterans Day breakfast.

Hy-Vee will hold its annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, which is a federally recognized holiday. Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will offer all veterans and active-duty military members a free buffet-style breakfast from 6-10 a.m.

Email newsletter signup

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Friday, Nov. 10 when they shop at Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up is Hy-Vee’s annual fundraiser in which the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families. The fundraiser will be held now through Nov. 15 at all Hy-Vee stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region. Hy-Vee will match all customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Hiring Heroes is Hy-Vee’s recruiting initiative that actively recruits veterans and active-duty military to work for Hy-Vee and its subsidiaries. The company provides specific benefits for veterans, such as a paid day off on Veterans Day, relocation assistance and hiring bonuses based on eligibility.

Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and the partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.