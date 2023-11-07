Harriett “Dusty” I. DeLaney, 87

Harriett “Dusty” Ilee DeLaney, age 87, of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away, Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Legacy of Brownsdale. Dusty was born September 15, 1936, in Greenville, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Verna (McCafferty) Grice. Her childhood years were spent in Ohio, where she graduated high school and attended cosmetology school. On August 25, 1962, Dusty married William DeLaney at the Methodist Church in Austin, Minnesota. Together the couple had two daughters, Karen and Kathy. Dusty was a loving mother who devoted herself to raising her children. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Austin and belonged to the Eastern Star Unity Chapter 29, where she held the role of Worthy Matron for several years. Dusty found great joy in collecting various items, most notably over 1,000 salt and pepper shakers, as well as lighthouses and pigs.

Survivors include her children, Karen Hillman of Austin, Minnesota, Kathy of Mankato, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Bethany Lahann of Austin, Minnesota and MeShetNaglee Mueller; brother, Robert Grice of Jamestown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Verna Grice; husband, William DeLaney in 1995; siblings; and two grandchildren, Joshua Earl in 1984 and Brett Earl in 2003.

A funeral service with the Easten Star Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.