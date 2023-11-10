Evie Mohrfeld: Missouri trip lets us enjoy popular shows Published 6:01 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

We recently returned from our visit to Branson, Missouri.

This area has been recognized as the most popular place to visit in America with its many choices of family entertainment. Over 70 theaters offer over 100 shows in any given week.

Our tour began with the Oak Ridge Boys. This quartet continues to be a show you don’t want to miss. Clay Cooper’s Country express is also popular with our group.

Of course it wouldn’t be a holiday trip without a couple of Christmas shows. Christmas Wonderland was next on our list.

Special meals, including many buffets got us served quickly so we could get out to the next show. One special dinner to mention was on our way to Branson — Lambert’s Throw Roll Restaurant in Ozark, Missouri, and yes, they do throw hot rolls for you to catch for your dinner. A fun time and it gets everyone into the spirit fast in Ozark style.

Patriotism is also a special segment in every show, recognizing soldiers with a standing ovation for all who have served.

Two trips will complete our list for this year.

• Nov. 16: “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Old Log Theatre near Excelsior. We are looking forward to visiting this charming log cabin setting. Built over 75 years ago, the theater recently replaced lighting and sound.

This show was picked because of its popularity. The show recounts a true story of four stars meeting in an impromptu Jam session and making musical history. Do the names of Elvis, Carl, Johnny, and Jerry Lee give you a hint?

We will load at 8:30 a.m. and depart by 9 a.m. from the Walmart parking lot.

Lunch will be included prior to the show. Return time is about 6 p.m.

Dec. 6: Church Basement Ladies holiday show “I’m dreaming of a Looney Christmas” at the Ames Theatre in Burnsville.

Lunch is included prior to the show at the Q Cumber Restaurant. Load time at 8:30 a.m. and depart time at 9 a.m.

Our office hours remain Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Call us at 507-438-3946.