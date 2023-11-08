Elaine Buchan, 87

Elaine Fae Buchan, 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2023 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin.

Elaine was born June 13, 1936 in Martin County, Minnesota to Lawrence and Lillian (Thate) Wolter. She graduated from Fairmont High School with the Class of 1954. Elaine married Beryl Buchan in 1956 at the Congregational Church in Fairmont. In 1973, they moved their family to Austin, Minnesota.

Elaine worked at the Cedar River Country Club where she loved to golf and enjoyed playing cards on Thursdays with her friends. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Austin. She sang in the choir for many years, participated in all of the church activities, and dedicated her time serving on multiple Boards and many committees.

Email newsletter signup

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Beryl; daughter, Darci Buchan; brother, Larry Wolter; and sister, Geneva Manzke.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Dean (Mandy) Buchan of Austin, and David (Susie) Buchan of Norwich, CT; grandchildren, Brianna Buchan of Austin, Andy (Samantha) Buchan of Austin, Baily, Skyler and Paige Buchan of Norwich, CT; great grandchildren, Jaylynn Huinker, Aubrey and Daphne Buchan; sister, Dawn (Norm) McCarthy of Blaine, MN; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 18th at the First Congregational Church with the Reverend Elizabeth O’Sullivan officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 17th and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be designated to First Congregational Church.