Dale Wayne Vermilyea

Dale was born Sept. 28, 1937 and passed Nov. 1, 2023. He is survived by his wife Kit E Vermilyea (Johnson), his two children, Cheryl Macosko & Brad Vermilyea, his brother Brian Vermilyea and his grandchildren, Cally (Lincoln) Jones, Shelby (Brandon) Gustafson and Austin Vermilyea.

Dale graduated from Austin High and joined the Navy in 1955. When he returned from the Navy, he moved to Colorado and then married Kit in Dec. 1959. There in Colorado they began their family where he enjoyed a long career in Real Estate Appraisal and retired with the State of Colorado.

Dale will be remembered as a strong, kind hearted man who always cared for his family. He was an avid Broncos fan while attending games for many seasons. He truly loved every dog he brought home, and all the dogs his family had, he will be met at the bridge by those that passed before him.