Coralee S. Boyer, 84

Coralee Sandra Boyer, 84, of Austin, Minnesota, died peacefully Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Cedars of Austin.

Coralee was born August 20, 1939 in Blue Earth, Minnesota to Raymond C. and Berneva O. (Shurtleff) Boyer. She attended Austin Public Schools and after high school, she attended Austin and Rochester Community Colleges and Minnesota State University at Mankato where she earned a degree in nursing.

Coralee worked in obstetrics at St. Olaf Hospital for many years. She then went to work at Sacred Heart Senior Living. In later years, many people remember her doing insurance physicals. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Austin. Coralee loved her pets and enjoyed many camping trips to northern Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Coralee is survived by her brother, Sherwood Boyer of Bloomington, Minnesota.

A graveside service was held at Oakwood Cemetery with the Reverend Vickie Spyhalski officiating.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.