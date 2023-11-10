Convictions: Oct. 23 to Nov. 6 Published 6:16 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

— Phillip Earl Bartlett, 55, Woodstock, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for felony second degree burglary-unoccupied dwelling.

— Jerimiah Cola Beaman, 24, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $400 for felony theft. He must follow several conditions.

— Antonio Ray Conner, 19, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree drugs sale. He must follow several conditions.

— David Deluna, 45, Bricelyn, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for gross misdemeanor indecent exposure in the presence of a minor under the age of 16. He was given credit for 65 days served.

— Christopher Lee Frazer, 30, Riceville, Iowa, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation for third degree gross misdemeanor damage to property-reduced value $501-$1,000. He must follow conditions and pay $608.66 in restitution.

— Jenyang Samuel Gach, 22, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for felony fourth degree assault of a peace officer-demonstrable bodily harm. He must follow several conditions.

— Edgar Wayne Guitierrez, 23, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $100 for felony theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. He must follow several conditions and must also pay $1,599.99 in restitution. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs possession.

— Alexis Maldonado, 18, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days served.

— Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 26, St. Paul, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony second degree manslaughter-commit or attempt to commit violation. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 57 months in prison.

— Kenneth Roy Wray, 36, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent. He must follow conditions and pay $1,168.04 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— David Gene Wytaske, 49, Grand Meadow, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Russell Merle Mork, 53, Dexter, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Tyler David Robertson, 23, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $500 for felony possess any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. He must follow several conditions.

— Oliver Alejo, 20, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony second degree burglary-dwelling. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison.

— Danny Ray Cooper II, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4. He must follow several conditions.

— Daniel Garcia, 43, Harlingen, Texas, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for felony domestic assault, 18 months in prison for felony violate harassment restraining order, 21 months for felony harassment restraining order and 27 months for felony third degree drugs sale. He must also pay $3,592.68 in restitution. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Abel Hinojosa, Jr., 34, of Arcadia, Wisconsin, was sentence to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Joanna Gisselle Maldonado, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor violation of domestic abuse no contact order. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 294 days in jail. She was given credit for 70 days served. She was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $100 for gross misdemeanor violation of a domestic abuse-no contact order. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 294 days in jail. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Venedick Well, 32, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. FAilure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Albert A. Zarate, 32, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions.

— Angel Gabreel Hall-Willis, 43, Fife, Washington, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony first degree drugs-possess 100 grams or more of cocaine. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 65 months in prison.