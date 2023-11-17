Convictions: Nov. 6-13 Published 5:35 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

— Jacob Thomas Jarvis, 26, Minneapolis, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 303 days in jail. He was given credit for 61 days served.

— Blake William Johnson, 29, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor escape from custody. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 291 days in jail. He was given credit for 73 days served.

— Spencer Glen Merchant, 23, Florence, Oregon, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct – using coercion. He must also pay $15,968.06 in restitution.

— Krystal Kaye Montgomery, 40, Ellendale, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent. She must remain law-abiding. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Jordan Michael Sullivan, 34, Hollandale, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $900 for felony DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Jeremy Ely Carrion Rosa, 25, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

— Jessica Rose Gwilt, 22, Blooming Prairie, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree drugs-possess schedule 1,2,3,4. She must follow several conditions.

— Joseph Jacob Wallin, 27, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for second degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 362 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.