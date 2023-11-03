Community Salute: Spread a Gift of Warmth Published 5:26 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

No doubt you’ve noticed that temperatures are dipping and winter isn’t long on the horizon. We’re all going to be breaking out our heavier winter gear before too long as people brave the elements just to go to the store.

Being bundled in the winter is almost as much a Minnesota tradition as hockey, but the simple fact is, not everybody has the option to put on warmer clothes when the mercury falls. Items of clothing we take for granted are missing in the lives of others, but an initiative in Austin, started and maintained by volunteers, is once again asking for the public’s help in order to give people the winter clothing they need.

Gift of Warmth will be holding its annual event on Nov. 10, hanging donated winter gear from the fence at Skinner’s Hill starting at 10 a.m. These winter hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks are free to any who might need an article of clothing for these colder days.

It’s a marvelous example of people coming together in a rather simple way to help others within the community. And the good news is that this group is still collecting clothing.

People have until Nov. 6 to drop off clothing, gently used or new, at a large number of locations within Austin. We urge you to dig and rummage a little bit in your closets and drop off any items you think might make somebody a little warmer this winter.

People can still drop off the clothing at various locations in Austin through Nov. 6 including: Austin Utilities, Arby’s, Family Eye Care, Freedom Christian Center, Cornerstone Church, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, George’s Pizza, H&R Block, International Paper, Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin and Albert Lea, Mower County Employee Credit Union, SMART Transportation, State Farm Insurance-Greg Myer, Sterling State Bank-Austin.