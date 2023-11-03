Cancer symposium highlights strength in survivorship Published 3:09 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Mayo Clinic Cancer Education Symposium will be held on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club, 2200 W. Ninth St., Albert Lea. The symposium is free, and brunch will be provided.

Learn about the latest in cancer treatment, research and survival. Sydney Schone, a nurse practitioner in the Radiation Oncology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, and Abigail Wacholz, a clinical social worker in the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, will emcee the symposium. Presenters include:

Luke Hoeppner, Ph.D, associate professor, Cancer Biology research section at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota

Dr. Hoeppner’s research focuses on better understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms that control disease processes to develop innovative approaches to prevent, predict, diagnose and treat cancer.

Caitlin Terpstra, dietitian, Mayo Clinic Health System

Terpstra is a registered dietitian at Mayo Clinic Health System in Owatonna. She is passionate about nutrition and wellness and how it impacts overall health and well-being. Her special nutrition interests include cardiovascular health, weight management, pediatrics and nutrition support.

Lisa Wenzel, occupational therapist, Mayo Clinic Health System

Wenzel is certified in lymphedema therapy.



Amy Steinberg, breast cancer survivor

Sarah Routman, LaughHealthy.com

Routman created five coloring books, co-authored the soon-to-be-released book, “Discover the Power of Laughter,” and is a published photographer and poet. Her caregiver chapter in an anthology about living with chronic illness provides a new look at how to unleash joy in our most difficult moments.

This symposium is made possible by the generosity of the Naeve Health Care Foundation. The Naeve Health Care Foundation has supported community healthcare for 60 years, gifting $4,850,000 with the goal of enhancing patient care locally.