Bruins hold Bobcats in check Published 10:06 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Austin Bruins took care of business when they blanked the Bismarck Bobcats 4-1 in Riverside Arena Friday night.

Four different players scored in the win for the Bruins (11-3-1 overall).

Austin Salani, Damon Furuseth and Ocean Wallce all scored in the second period and Kaden Muir added a third period goal for Austin.