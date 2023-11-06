Bruins finish off sweep of Bobcats in Riverside Arena Published 10:25 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The Austin Bruins completed a weekend sweep of the Bismarck Bobcats (9-8 overall) to preserve their spot in first place in the NAHL Central Division when they won 4-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday night.

Austin Salani scored his eight goal of the season in the win for Austin (12-3-1 overall) and the Bruins.

Matthew McArthur stopped all 18 of the 19 shots he saw in net for Austin and Trent Wimeken stopped five shots as well.

Austin is currently leading Minot by two points in the Central Division.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 0 0 1 – 1

Austin 0 2 2 – 4

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Austin Salani (Alex Laurenza, Dylan Cook) 6:45

(A) Alex Laurenza (Ashton Bynum, Salani) 8:30

Third period

(A) Will Diamond (Landon Dauner) 8:44

(B) Evan Hunter (Kade Kohanski, Chase Beacom) 11:03

(A) Gustav Noren 19:53