Bruins bounce back to win big over Wings
Published 4:24 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023
The Austin Bruins put together an explosive second period as they beat the Aberdeen Wings 6-1 to snap a three-game losing skid in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Alex Laurenza scored a pair of goals for Austin, which scored four times in the second.
Trent Wiemken had 18 saves for the Bruins (13-6-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Aberdeen 1 0 0 – 1
Austin 1 4 1 – 6
First period
(A) Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Ashton Bynum) 1:35
(AB) Matthew Wisener (Leonid Bulgakov, Weston Turner) 12:23
Second period
(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Ashton Bynum) 7:15
(A) Adler Johnston (Landon Dauner) 7:37
(A) Salani (Dylan Cook, Kaden Muir) 9:51
(A) Ocean Wallace (Kaden Muir, Isaak Brassard) 12:55
Third period
(A) Laurenza (Jackson Luther, Wallace) 11:56