Bruins bounce back to win big over Wings

Published 4:24 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Bruins put together an explosive second period as they beat the Aberdeen Wings 6-1 to snap a three-game losing skid in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Alex Laurenza scored a pair of goals for Austin, which scored four times in the second.

Trent Wiemken had 18 saves for the Bruins (13-6-1 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Aberdeen 1 0 0  –  1

Austin 1 4 1  –  6

First period

(A) Dylan Cook (Austin Salani, Ashton Bynum) 1:35

(AB) Matthew Wisener (Leonid Bulgakov, Weston Turner) 12:23

Second period

(A) Alex Laurenza (Austin Salani, Ashton Bynum) 7:15

(A) Adler Johnston (Landon Dauner) 7:37

(A) Salani (Dylan Cook, Kaden Muir) 9:51

(A) Ocean Wallace (Kaden Muir, Isaak Brassard) 12:55

Third period

(A) Laurenza (Jackson Luther, Wallace) 11:56

