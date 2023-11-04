Brand new look: Parkview Place, formerly Western Manor, undergoing large remodel Published 7:00 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

One of Austin’s most established apartment complexes is undergoing a change that its new owners hope will make an impact on housing in Austin.

Parkview Place Apartments, formerly known as Western Manor Apartments, is currently undergoing a complete interior renovation of all six buildings after Herzog Property Management took over ownership of the complex in September.

This is just the latest project for Herzog, who is based out of Alexandria. They built and opened an apartment complex in Albert Lea in 2020 and most recently opened a newly completed project in Owatonna while also breaking ground for a new complex in Faribault.

“I’m hoping it will be beneficial, not just for the neighborhood, but for Austin in just updating the property,” said Territory Manager and Austin City Council member Joyce Poshusta. “I want to say it’s going to provide housing, it’s going to hit that middle income, which we need. It’s hitting a housing need.”

While the company usually focuses on building new properties, the Parkview Place Apartments project is one of the first renovations for the company.

“During COVID and stuff, when lumber prices skyrocketed … it became evident that if we wanted to continue to grow, remodeling would be the best bet,” said Tyler Tischer, director of Maintenance for Herzog.

Work on the 72 units making up the complex started almost immediately after Herzog took over ownership of the property. Each unit, when everything is said and done, will have been completely gutted and remodeled, featuring new flooring, kitchen appliances, paint, doors and more.

Poshusta said work is being done in phases and those currently living at Parkview Place will have the opportunity to reapply for apartments and would just be moved to an already completed unit so work can continue smoothly.

“We’re trying to make it a swift transition for them,” Poshusta said.

Units will range from $950 for a one bedroom, $1,095 for a two bedroom and $1,250 for a three bedroom. Added to that will be a $105 utility charge that will include utilities, cable and internet service.

Tischer said that Herzog first visited the site in a couple months before purchasing the property. The company saw the value and appeal in taking on the project.

“I think the buildings, the whole setting is unique,” Tischer said, who was part of that visit. “There are parks in the area. The six individual buildings from the outside looked pretty good. The strong point for this particular property is that it had good bones.”

Even though work is progressing smoothly, there have been some challenges that could impact the project by the time it comes to an end.

Requirements by the city in regard to permitting could take money away from other plans for the project. It wasn’t unexpected by Herzog leaders, just more of a challenge in getting the project completed.

“Everything is by the book and that’s just the way it is,” Tischer said. “A lot of times the rules aren’t necessarily conducive to make projects like this easy for developers to come in and make what needs to be done happen.”

“I’m spending additional money doing some of this stuff we didn’t anticipate that we’re kind of forced to in exchange for something on the property not getting done that the actual tenants would benefit from,” he continued. “It is what it is. A lot of these things we would like to do in house.”

So far, one of the buildings is nearly complete, with Tischer saying that the projected length of the project would be about a year. Even though a completion date of September is being eyed, Tischer said once they really get into a rhythm, he would like see the project completed in under a year.