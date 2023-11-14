Blue Devils extend winning streak to three in a row Published 9:31 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

The Blue Devil men’s basketball team grabbed a third straight win when they pummeled Bethany Lutheran 101-61 in Riverland Gym Monday night.

DeWayne Thompson scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils.

The 40-point win was the largest of the season for RCC (3-1 overall).

RCC scoring: DeWayne Thompson, 18; Savier McCall, 13; Christian Campbell, 11; Damar Jenkins, 10; Nazih Chihade, 10; Daeshawn Jackson, 9; Kelvin Harris, 9