Blue Devil women win third straight game Published 5:53 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team took its third straight victory to start the season when it beat Vermillion 65-29 on the road Friday.

Maddie Heywood had 16 points and three steals for the Blue Devils (3-0 overall).

RCC scoring: Maddie Heywood, 16; Barbora Frankova, 14; Laura Granada, 13; Kenai Holien, 7; Lily Dean, 7; Sarah George, 7; Erika Thurnau, 1