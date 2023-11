Blue Devil women win a nail-biter Published 10:51 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The Riverland Community College women’s basketball team beat Rainy River for the second straight day when it won 71-70 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Keani Holien put up 26 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Blue Devils (2-0 overall).

RCC scoring: Kenai Holien, 26; Laura Granada, 13; Lily Dean, 11; Sarah George, 9; Barbora Fronkova, 7; Erika Thurnau, 3; Maddie Heywood, 2