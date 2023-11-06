Blue Devil men win big over Jamestown Published 10:57 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team scored its first win of the season when it pounded Jamestown University 94-65 in Riverland Gym Sunday.

Austin grad Buai Duop had nine points and six rebounds for RCC (1-1 overall) and Daeshawn Jackson, DeWayne Thompson and Christian Campbell all scored 13 points.

RCC scoring: Deshawn Jackson, 13; DeWayne Thompson, 13; Christian Campbell, 13; Buai Duop, 9; Avery Weddle, 8; Jose Yepez, 7; Mannie Mungon, 7; Micahel Henderson, 5; Damar Jenkins, 5; Marcell Ireland, Jr., 3; Savier McCall, 2; Rafael Balines, 2; Isaiah Earnest, 2