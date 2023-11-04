Blue Devil men held in check in season opener Published 7:53 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Blue Devils couldn’t get their offense going as they lost their season opener to Rainy River 80-67 in Riverland Gym Friday night.

RCC took an early 15-10 lead after DeWayne Thompson, a sophomore from Milwaukee, scored seven straight points but RCC struggled with its from that point on.

After RCC went up 20-15 on a steal and lay-up by Avery Weddle, the Voyagers responded with a 13-0 run to go up 28-20 and the Blue Devils never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Austin grad Buai Duop started as a freshman for RCC and he converted a three-point play to bring the team within 56-46 with 10:11 left.