Autism Friendly Austin to host Minnesota Autism Center presentation Published 4:43 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

Autism Friendly Austin (AFA) is hosting a community-wide presentation to be given by the Minnesota Autism Center (MAC).

MAC has recently expanded to offer center-based services in Austin. They are now serving families affected by autism from Austin, Albert Lea, and the surrounding communities.

This presentation is open to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the Hormel Historic Home. Hear from MAC about the new facility that opened in Austin.

Light snacks will be available as those attending will learn more about the services they provide and the professionals on their team. Anyone wishing to learn more about the Minnesota Autism Center is welcome to register. Childcare will be available upon request.

Register online for this free event at www.hormelhistorichome.org/autism-programming

The Minnesota Autism Center was founded in 1996 by parents who sought to deliver the very best treatment opportunities to children and adolescents living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). MAC’s services include diagnostic assessments for autism, trauma-informed ABA therapy for ages 18 months to 21 years, speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychotherapy, and family skills. MAC’s mission is to improve the lives of the people in their care who are affected by autism.

For additional event information and/or to request childcare, please contact: Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialist

beth@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243.