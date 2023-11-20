Austin’s Duop leads Blue Devils past Itasca Published 6:03 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team beat Vermillion 93-83 on the road Friday and the Blue Devils ran past Itasca 86-66 in Riverland Gym Saturday.

Austin grad Buai Duop put up 18 points and 18 rebounds Saturday’s win for RCC (5-1 overall).

Savier McCall put up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the win over Vermillion.

Riverland 86, Itasca 66

RCC scoring: Buai Duop, 18; DeWayne Thompson, 13; Damar Jenkins, 12; Savier McCall, 12; Daeshawn Jackson, 10; Christian Campbell, 6; Nazih Chehade, 6; Avery Weddle, 5; Jose Yepez, 4

Riverland 93, Vermillion 83

RCC scoring: Savier McCall, 27; DeWayne Thompson, 20; Christian Campbell, 19; Nazih Chehade, 9; Buai Duop, 9; Daeshawn Jackson, 5; Avery Weddle, 4