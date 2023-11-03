Austin Daily Herald to print early due to Veterans Day Published 5:49 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

In a week’s time we will celebrate those who have served our country while serving in our nation’s military.

We will join everybody else who will honor those who have spent time in uniform, however, this year it will be a little different.

Veterans Day is on Saturday, Nov. 11, this year, while the observed holiday will be on Friday, Nov. 10. Because of this the Post Office will not be delivering on Nov. 11 like it normally would, which means the Austin Daily Herald will be adjusting its print schedule to coincide with the change.

Instead, both print and e-editions will publish on Friday rather than Saturday.