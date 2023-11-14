Alumni Update: Area athletes finding ground on the college stage Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Austin grad Jake Halsey registered a tackle in the final regular season game for UW-River Falls, which lost 38-31 to UW-Oshkosh Saturday.

Halsey has 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks on the season for the Falcons (7-3 overall).

Southland grad Carter Schmitz has 21 total tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 1 sack and 1 pass break up for Southwest Minnesota State University (2-9 overall).

Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has 12 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown this season for Minnesota State University in Mankato (9-2 overall).

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Tanner Olson has registered two tackles this season for the Mavericks.

LeRoy-Ostrander grad Gavin Sweeney has made three tackles this season for Upper Iowa University (3-8 overall).

BASKETBALL

The University of Minnesota-Crookston women’s basketball team, which has three Austin grads on its roster, lost a pair of games in Marshall to start its season as it fell to Nebraska at Kearney 79-70 and it lost to Northwest Missouri State University 90-76.

Olivia Walsh had eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the loss to NMU and Hope Dudycha had seven points and one rebound in that loss.

Emma Dudycha is also on the Crookston roster.

Austin grad Elyse Hebrink had one point and three rebounds in a 75-74 win for Valley City State University over Mount Marty recently.

The Vikings are 2-2 overall.

Blooming Prairie grad Megan Oswald had three points, one rebound and two steals for Jamestown College in a 71-56 win over Dickinson State.

Jamestown is 2-1 overall.

Grand Meadow grad Jordyn Glynn had four rebounds, four assists and a steal for the University of St. Thomas in a 101-62 win over UW-River Falls recently.

The Tommies are 1-1 overall.

Austin native Emmanuel Manyuon is in his first season at as Cloud County, an NJCAA Division I school in Concordia, Kansas.

Manyuon had 11 points in a Nov. 4 game against State Fair Community College and he is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Cloud County is 4-0 overall.

Pacelli grad Buay Koak is a member of the Southwest Minnesota State University men’s basketball team, which is off to a 2-0 overall start.

Hayfield grad Isaac Matti played 13 minutes and grabbed one rebound for Gustavus Adolphus in a 79-67 loss to UW-Platteville.

The Gusties are 0-2 overall.

Riverland grad Cleveland Bedgood posted 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Valley City State University (3-3 overall) in a 90-88 loss to Briar Cliff recently.

Bedgood, who is originally from Miami, Florida, is averaging 24.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 54 percent from the field.

Austin grad Agwa Nyewsh is also a member of the VCSU men’s basketball team.