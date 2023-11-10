2023 All-Herald Volleyball Team Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

FIRST TEAM

Jenna Olson, setter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The senior surpassed 1,000 career set assists with her best season as a Cardinal. She posted 747 set assists, 20 kills, eight blocks and 160 digs, while serving 34 aces.

Benita Nolt, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior put down an area’s best 400 kills as well as 61 blocks and she was solid in the back row tip 251 digs.

Natalie Beaver, hitter, Hayfield

The senior was the go-to hitter for the Vikings as she finished with 299 kills on a 29.4 percent success rate. Beaver added 104 digs and 64 blocks.

Jenna Klocke, hitter, Hayfield

The senior finished with 233 kills, 283 digs, 31 aces and 10 blocks.

Katelyn McCabe, hitter, Southland

The junior had 199 kills, 242 digs and she served 27 aces.

Kristen Nielson, libero, Austin

The senior surpassed 1,000 career digs and she finished with 418 digs this season. She added 33 ace serves.

SECOND TEAM

Alia Retterath, setter, Austin

The senior, who worked in a two-setter offense, had 252 set assists, 43 kills, 121 digs and 24 aces.

Molly Hansen, setter, Hayfield

The senior finished with 539 set assists, 150 digs and seven aces.

Kathryn Crouch, hitter, Austin

The versatile senior finished with 104 kills and 271 digs, while serving 28 aces.

Isabella Bolster, hitter, Austin

The sophomore was a physical force up front and she tallied 139 kills, 51 blocks and 49 digs, while delivering 15 aces.

Shannon Kiefer, hitter, Southland

The sophomore had a breakout season for the Rebels as she had 122 kills, 247 digs and 41 ace serves.

Lexy Foster, hitter, Grand Meadow

The senior finished with 174 kills, 17 blocks, 52 digs and 25 ace serves.

HONORABLE MENTION

Quinn Osgood, hitter, Austin

The freshman used her athleticism to boost Austin’s attack as she finished with 93 kills and 233 digs, while serving 34 aces.

Aggie McKichan, hitter, Austin

The senior finished with 98 kills, 80 digs and 42 blocks.

Haleigh Holman, setter, Austin

The junior finished with 276 set assists, 127 digs and 15 ace serves.

Lauren Queensland, hitter, Grand Meadow

The junior played strong in the front and back row as she had 153 kills, 269 digs and 15 ace serves.

Chelsea Christopherson, hitter, Hayfield

The senior compiled 90 kills, 300 digs, 27 blocks and 15 aces.

Kristen Watson libero, Hayfield

The senior came up with 343 digs in the back row for Hayfield.

Alexys Swygman, hitter, Hayfield

The junior provided a solid attack up front as she had 134 kills and 32 blocks.

Kate Rauen, libero, Lyle-Pacelli

The senior played every set for the Athletics this season. She finished with 290 digs, 29 set assists, 11 aces and 13 kills.

Autumn Drennan, setter, Lyle-Pacelli

The eighth grader finished with 249 set assists, 208 digs, 57 kills and 52 ace serves. Drennan was a 91 percent server.

Naveah Shaw, hitter, Southland

The junior finished with 122 kills, 71 digs.

Brooke Jasper, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior finished with 173 kills, 313 digs and 24 ace serves.

Kaci McKenzie, hitter, LeRoy-Ostrander

The junior had 140 kills, 98 digs and 27 blocks.