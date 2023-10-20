Walz announces 2023 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener to be held in Lanesboro Nov. 3-4 Published 4:52 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Gov. Tim Walz today announced that the 2023 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener will take place in southeast Minnesota at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro.

The celebration is organized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Explore Minnesota in partnership with Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Bluffland Whitetails Association, and the Minnesota Conservation Federation.

“Minnesota is home to exceptional public lands and unparalleled outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the state,” Walz said. “I look forward to commemorating the time-honored deer hunting tradition that so many Minnesotans celebrate each year.”

Email newsletter signup

The hunt will take place Nov. 3-4 at a place dedicated to providing children, adults, and families with outdoor learning and experiences.

“The location of this year’s Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener provides the opportunity to highlight Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center, a well-respected outdoor recreation facility that serves over 16,000 children, adults, and families annually,” Explore Minnesota Director Lauren Bennett McGinty said. “Minnesota’s annual deer hunting season is a significant driver of spending at tourism-related businesses beyond summer and fall color seasons. The dollars invested by deer hunters provide crucial support to local businesses, serving as a cornerstone for the overall economic well-being of our state.”

Highlights of the 2023 event include:

Listening session (Nov. 3): DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will host a gathering of hunters to share their perspectives on a variety of deer and deer hunting topics.

Deer processing demo and venison sampling (Nov. 3): Attendees will be able to observe a deer processing demo, followed by a venison sampler of southeast Asian-inspired recipes prepared by members of the Hmong hunting community.

Opening day of Minnesota’s firearms deer season (Nov. 4):

Post-hunt: Hunters, including the governor and mentor and mentee pairs, will gather to share stories from the hunt.

Social media highlights of opening day: All hunters are invited to join Walz and others in sharing a favorite memory from opening day of the firearms season on social media using the hashtags #DeerCampMN and #OnlyInMN.

“Nearly half a million Minnesotans deer hunt each year, and this year’s event will celebrate that rich tradition, whether a hunter’s tradition is new or generations old,” Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “From the southern farmlands to the Northwoods, and all corners of our state, I am excited to welcome hunters to deer season.”

The Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener, now in its third decade celebrates the state’s white-tailed deer hunting heritage. It fosters conversations on deer management, promotes outdoor skills, and underscores the economic benefits of hunting and tourism.