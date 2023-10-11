Three of a kind: Austin runners go against their old teammate Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

1 of 10

A pair of Austin runners were reacquainted with one of their old running teammates as the Packers hosted their lone cross country invite of the year at Meadow Greens Golf Course Tuesday.

The girls race was dominated by Austin junior Marrisa Shute, who took first place with a time of 19:33.96, Austin freshman Sydney Lewis who took second with a time of 19:46.79 and Pacelli freshman Kya McManus, who finished third with a time of 19:49.92. Those three runners led the pack throughout the race and it was a familiar sight as McManus was a Packer last year before transferring to Pacelli this fall.

“It was pretty cool to see (Kya) again,” Shute said. “She’s come a long way and she’s improved a lot. We haven’t seen her since last year.”

Email newsletter signup

McManus has emerged as the top runner for the Shamrock girls and she was completely in her element running next to Shute and Lewis.

“All three of us pushed each other and it was great to run on a familiar course with some familiar faces today,” McManus said. “(This year) has been really good and I’ve run a lot of different courses. My new team’s been really supportive and it’s been going great at school.”

Austin finished second overall as a team and the Packers have been finding team success lately after having just three healthy varsity runners to start the season.

Lewis said the full squad has made the team much more competitive.

“It’s been so much fun going from just three runners to having a whole team of girls,” Lewis said. “We give each other words of encouragement all the time.”

Shute thought that her victory on Tuesday may have been the first time she had won a race at Meadow Greens and she was thrilled to finish ahead of the pack.

“It knew I had to get off to a quick start and I knew I had to start kicking in high gear,” Shute said. “It felt awesome to cross that finish line.”

The Austin boys finished in sixth place as Thomas Asmus took seventh.

The GMLOS boys took fifth as Erik Shaw took 11th.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona 25; 2. Lake City 79; 3. RAACHE 98; 4. Albert Lea 118; 5. GMLOS 137; 6. Austin 161; 7. La Crescent 173; 8. Pacelli 185; 9. Byron 195; 10. Hayfield 280

Austin: Thomas Asmus (seventh, 17:08.76); Jonas Hovland (25th, 18:24.98); Noah Sash (40th, 19:24.84): Jackson Hilkin (42nd, 19:48.39); Riley Ferguson (47th, 19:55.25)

Pacellli: Yong Achuoth (21st, 18:18.80); Comlan Assogba (22nd, 18:21.69); Grayson Bickler (34th, 19:01.54); JJ Bastyr (45th, 19:51.30); Andrew Frederick (63rd, 20:57.06); Andrew Frederick (63rd, 20:57.06)

GMLOS: Erik Shaw (11th, 17:30.01); Carter Glynn (15th, 17:51.48); Teauge Alden (29th, 18:48.73); Brendon Arndorfer (39th, 19:24.02); Ashton Gehling (43rd, 19:49.81)

Hayfield: Wyatt Gilbertson (31st, 18:54.98); Isaac Nelson (60th, 20:46.75); Steven Gillette (61st, 20:48.90); Cohen Heins (62nd, 20:51.04); Jaxon Harberts (66th, 21:21.04)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lake City 63; 2. Austin 83; 3. Winona 86; 4. Byron 87; 5. Albert Lea 133; 6. Pacelli 139; 7. RAACHE 140; 8. La Crescent 151; 9. GMLOS 257; 10. Hayfield 282

Austin: Marissa Shute (first, 19:33.96): Sydney Lewis (second, 19:46.79); Grace Vortherms (20th, 21:32.85); Lillyan Wiese (22nd, 21:56.06); Alexcia Austin (38th, 23:10.78); Dori Olana (44th, 23:58.03)

Pacelli: Kya McManus (third, 19:49.92); Kirsten Koopal (12th, 21:14.52); Lexi Lewis (34th, 22:42.62); Clare Bisanti (43rd, 23:54.98); Liz Frederick (47th, 24:18.91)

GMLOS: Naomi Warmka (41st, 23:25.75); Keyawin Stier (46th, 24:14); Karina Lee (54th, 25:42.79); Delaney Alden (56th, 25:57.57); Mabel Johnson (60th, 26:45.45)

Hayfield: Maggie Hansen (40th, 23:14.84); Nicole Darnell (55th, 25:56.20): Aviana Alexander (59th, 26:44.66); Lily Halvorson (62nd, 26:58.97); Melody Walker (66th, 29:45.27)