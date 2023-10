Superlarks take down Burros in three Published 9:31 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat Lanesboro (14-9 overall) 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 in GM Monday.

Haylie Paul had 12 kills for the Superlarks (14-12 overall).

GM stats: Halie Hendrickson, 32 set assists, 10 digs; Lexy Foster, 10 kills; Haylie Paul, 12 kills; Kendall Jack, 3 kills; Gracie Foster, 11 digs; Lauren Queensland, 9 kills, 13 digs; Rylee Shuaffler, 4 kills