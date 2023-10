Superlarks swept by Rushford-Peterson Published 10:08 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Grand Meadow volleyball team lost to No. 7 seeded Rushford-Peterson (14-12 overall) by scores of 25-10, 25-20, 27-25 in a Section opener in Rushford Thursday.

No. 10 GM finishes with a record of 14-13 overall.