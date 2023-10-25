Second of two men convicted in Autozone thefts Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The second of two men involved in a scheme to steal and then sell auto parts from Austin’s Autozone store has been sentenced.

Jeremiah Coal Beaman, 24, was sentenced to two years supervised probation Wednesday in Mower County District Court for felony theft. He was also fined $400.

Beaman is the second of two individuals accused in the case. Christopher David Simmons, 41, was sentenced to three years supervised probation in August of this year, also for felony theft.

Simmons was also ordered to pay $57,000 in restitution.

Both men had a second count of felony theft dismissed.

The duo were charged in February of this year and accused of stealing inventory worth $57,326.27 stretching back to November of 2022.

Autozone’s director of Loss Prevention observed Beaman loading his truck with parts, valued at just under $1,000, on Feb. 8, and after being confronted told the director that he had been recruited by Simmons to take part in the scheme.

Beaman also said that Simmons threatened to blame the operation on him if Beaman said anything.

A search of Beaman’s home turned up items valued at $2,010.77.

Later, when Simmons was arrested, he admitted that from February 2022 to October of 2022, they were stealing items and making approximately $100-$200 a week. Then, starting in October, the same operation was increased to $500-$1,000 a week.