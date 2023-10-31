Sargeant youth one of 10 to receive heifers through program Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The Minnesota Beef Expo awarded 10 heifers to deserving youth through the Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) on Saturday, Oct. 21.

From a pool of 60 applications, each recipient was selected based on their passion for agriculture, commitment to raising a heifer, financial need and willingness to learn. Recipients are responsible for raising, breeding and maintaining records on the care of the animal, while providing progress reports to their mentor, breed representative and Minnesota Beef Expo staff.

Riley Bungum of Sargeant, was one of those to receive a heifer.

Donors of the heifers will serve as mentors to MYBEP recipients. To date, the MYBEP program has awarded 185 heifers. The 2023 MYBEP heifer recipients are:

• Tyler Reith of Avoca, received an Angus heifer donated by Weber Bros Cattle Co., Jake and Garret, of Lake Benton, on behalf of the Minnesota Angus Association.

• Jaden Ebnet of Albany, received a Charolais heifer donated by Mill Iron Lazy 5 Cattle Company, Michael & Amy Brass, Grant & Korri Brass and family, Mackinzie & Colin Brass of Rochester, on behalf of the MN/WI Charolais Association.

• Kelly Willegal of Gibbon, received a Hereford heifer donated by SNL Farm, Steve and Loxi Smythe of Menomonie, Wis., on behalf of the Minnesota Hereford Breeders.

• Riley Bungum of Sargeant,, received a Main Anjou heifer donated by Thorson Cattle Company, Terry, Adrienne, Josh, Angela, Whitnei, Tara and Emmy Thorson of Glenville.

• Claire Thomforde of Zumbrota, received a Red Angus heifer donated by Compeer Financial. She will be mentored by Steve Pomerenke.

• Levi Kopperud of Slayton, received a Shorthorn heifer donated by Knutson Shorthorns, Zach Knutson, Brooke Calaway and family of Zumbrota, on behalf of the Minnesota Shorthorn Association.

• Macy Hunger of Fountain City, Wis., received a Simmental heifer donated by Hecksel Simmental Farm, Ryan Hecksel of Mayer, on behalf of the Minnesota Simmental Association.

• Brooklyn Clabots of Gilman, Wis., received a Simmental heifer donated by K-LER Cattle Company, Seth, Shelby, Ralph, Cliff, Bailee, Creed, Phenix, Devereux, Colt and Haven Kahler of St. Charles, on behalf of the Minnesota Simmental Association.

• Megan Fellbaum of Swanville, received a South Devon heifer donated by Whispering Spruce Farm, Travis & Connie Schlosser of Miltona, on behalf of the Northern States South Devon Association.

• Ella Aarsvold of Kasson, received a heifer awarded during the MYBEP Ideas & Insights Symposium donated by the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association. They will be mentored by Mark Pesek.

The recipients will return to the 2024 Minnesota Beef Expo to compete for the MYBEP Achievement Award through competing in the junior show, participating in showmanship, completing an interview and presenting their final record books.

For further information on the Minnesota Beef Expo and MYBEP, please contact Blaire Huneke at blaire.huneke@mnstatefair.org.