Ruzek honored with the Distinguished Service Award at Luther College Published 5:48 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Luther College President Jenifer K. Ward has announced the 2023 recipients of the Distinguished Service Award, which includes Austin resident Michael Ruzek.

The award is presented to alumni or individuals with strong connections to Luther College who have exhibited admirable service to society in areas such as education, government, the arts, business, church, labor, industry, agriculture, research, medicine and community affairs.

Ruzek attended Luther from 1964 to 1968 where he majored in biology and started for three seasons on the Luther Norse football team.

After working for Hormel Foods and Lutheran Brotherhood (now Thrivent Financial) Ruzek started his own health insurance company in 1998, Austin Health Insurance Agency.

Ruzek is well known in Austin for his volunteering. In 1990, he founded Spruce Up Austin, an organization devoted to community beautification projects around the city.

He continues to serve as a board member.

He has been a volunteer with the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce, Austin Youth Football and the Mower County Veterans Memorial. Ruzek has lived in Austin his entire life. His hometown recently honored him as a Pillar of the Community, declaring Feb. 11 as Mike Ruzek Day.