Rosann M. Meyer, 87

Rosann M. Meyer, age 87, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2023, at her home in Austin. Rosann Marie Retterath was born on February 4, 1936, in Dexter, Minnesota, to Joseph and Effie (Buringa) Retterath. She grew up in Stacyville, Iowa, and attended school at Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville. On June 26, 1952, Rosann was united in marriage to Clayton Dale Meyer at Visitation Catholic Church. The couple was blessed with seven children. Rosann and Clayton made their home in Austin for the past 72 years. She worked in central supply and purchasing at Austin Medical Center for 19 years until her retirement. Following retirement, she worked at Sacred Heart Care Center for 17 years as a CNA. Rosann was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and knitting, and had the most beautiful flower garden. Rosann was a wonderful cook, and her family favorites were her lefse, oyster stew, famous “grandma salad”, and bone soup. She always kept busy; even while working she joined Clayton on his newspaper route around town. Rosann adored her dachshund, Scooter, who she affectionally called “Cooter.” Most of all, she loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed.

Rosann is survived by her children, Tom (Shawn) Meyer, Jim Meyer, Christy (John) Heickley, Sue (Rolfe) Schroeder, and Don (Tresa) Meyer; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Retterath, Dorothy Crooks, Mary (Ken) Crooks, Beverly (Del) Theobald, Joe (Linda) Retterath, and Martha Hoevet; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Effie; husband, Clayton; daughter, Kathy Lang; son, David Meyer; brothers, Mike, John, and Gene Retterath; and sister, Phyllis Retterath.

The memorial Mass for Rosann will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home. The visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.