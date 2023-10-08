Roger D. Christensen, 86, of Arvada, Colorado passed away on October 2, 2023 at Morning Star Memory Care in Arvada. Roger Dale Christensen, the son of Emil and Dorothy (Keel) Christensen, was born on November 13, 1936 in Forest City, Iowa. He was the oldest of five sons. Roger graduated from Hayfield High School in Hayfield, Iowa and attended Iowa State University. He later joined the U.S. Army and remained in the Army Reserves for a few years. On June 16, 1962, Roger married Sharon Wierson at Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland, Iowa. They resided on a farm near Garner, Iowa, where their three children, Chad, Kellie and Wade were born. As a young boy growing up on a dairy farm, Roger developed a passion for a flying career when airplanes flew over the fields where he was working. After getting his pilot ratings, his wish for a flying career became a reality. He was hired by Winnebago Industries to become their chief pilot, and he moved his family to Forest City, Iowa. After several years at Winnebago, he accepted a chief pilot position with Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota. He valued his opportunities to fly for two great corporations. He had many wonderful experiences, including making many trips to places in Europe and Asia. Roger was proud that he along with his crew of Hormel pilots were featured on the covers of two Professional Pilot magazines. His aviation department was also chosen as “Flight Department of the Year.” Roger’s favorite saying was, “My hobby is my job!” After flying for 22 years for Hormel Foods, he retired, but he and Sharon continued to live in Austin until moving in 2021 to Colorado to be closer to their family. Roger enjoyed golfing, going to dirt track races, and attending athletic events. He especially liked watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Austin High School Packers, Minnesota Twins, and the Denver Nuggets. He was a big promoter in getting his children and grandchildren involved in sports. Besides being their father or grandfather at their games, he was often their coach and referee from the sidelines! His little great-granddaughter, Violet, was “the apple of his eye!” Roger was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. He served on the church council and different committees in the past. Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon; 3 children, Chad Christensen of Arvada, CO, Kellie (Tom) Wegner of Canton, GA, Wade (Barbara) Christensen of Arvada; 7 grandchildren, Haley Christensen of Thornton, CO, Connor Christensen of Boulder, CO, Hannah (Aaron Cameron) Christensen of Missoula, MT, Davis Christensen of Arvada, Kyle Christensen of Arvada, Ava Wegner of Canton, GA, and Miles Wegner of Canton, GA; a great-granddaughter, Violet Short of Thornton, CO; 3 brothers, Dick (Peggy) Christensen of Tavares, FL, Don {Lois Aurand) Christensen of Eustis, FL and James (Julie) Christensen of Bonney Lake, WA; sister-in-law, Doris Classon of Story City, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Silas and Lu Wierson; brother, Keith Christensen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Roberta Gutmann; and brother-in-law, Dale Classon. “In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lightbridge International, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or Wounded Warrior Project.” www.lightbridgeonline.org www.stjude.org www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs