Robert “Bob” E. Belden, 83

Robert “Bob” Edward Belden, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Bob was born May 15, 1940, in Austin, Minnesota, to Chester and Marie (Stefani) Belden. He attended Queen of Angels Catholic School and then obtained his GED. On August 20, 1960, Bob was united in marriage to Marlene Ronquist at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. He was employed with the City of Austin as a heavy equipment operator for 49 years. Bob belonged to Grace Lutheran Church, the Eagle’s Club, and the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He had a passion for adventure, embarking on incredible journeys, riding his Gold Wing motorcycle through 49 states. Outside of his adventures on the road, Bob was also an avid bowler, achieving an impressive average of 257 in the bowling leagues of Austin. He especially loved the time spent with his family, friends, and enjoyed watching old western movies. Bob will forever be remembered for his kind-hearted nature, quick wit, and infectious sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Belden; children, James (Theresa) Belden and Robin Weber; grandson, Joshua (Haylie Bawek) Belden; and sister, Helen Apold. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Marie Belden; son-in-law, Ken Weber; and great grandson, Raphael Belden.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.