Riverland names Bissonette dean of Academics and Customized Training Published 1:13 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Riverland Community College has named Matt Bissonette as the new Dean of Academics and Customized Training.

Bissonnette holds an education doctorate in Career & Technical Education from UW-Stout, a Masters in Transformational Leadership from Bethel in St. Paul and a bachelor’s in biology from the University of Iowa. He has been an academic dean in the Minnesota State system for nine years at multiple institutions where his academic focus has been Career Technical Education programs. He has also worked with customized training and workforce development helping businesses grow and be successful for over a decade.

Bissonette will also serve as the Owatonna Campus Director, and will spend time with faculty, staff, and college partners at all three Riverland campuses including Austin and Albert Lea. He will lead the development and enhancements to academic programs, customized training and continuing education offerings to grow our regional workforce.