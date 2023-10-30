Riverland Invites Austin Community to Learn College Impact Published 1:00 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Riverland Community College Foundation is inviting the Austin community to the West Building of the Austin Campus to learn more about Riverland’s impact in the community and how community members can get involved.

This event, to be held from 4:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Nursing Simulation Lab area and will include networking, appetizers, drinks, a short program, and the opportunity to meet Dr. Kat Linaker, Riverland’s president.

The college hopes that that by attending, people will better understand the role of the Riverland Community College Foundation and how they can make a difference in the lives of Riverland students through support.

Through Community Impact gatherings on each of the three campuses, it’s hoped that by highlighting programs Riverland offers it will share a glimpse into what the student experience at Riverland is like. Although this event is free to attend, guests will be asked to make a gift to support Riverland students.

“The community impact event is a fun opportunity for community members to come together to celebrate Riverland’s impact in the community, learn about exciting upcoming initiatives, and consider ways you can get involved in supporting Riverland students and the college,” said Janelle Koepke, Dean of Institutional Advancement. “Plus, if you haven’t met Kat Linaker, Riverland’s new president, this is a great way to meet and learn more about her leadership experience in higher education.”

Riverland’s Austin Campus is located at 1900 8th Avenue Northwest. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP at www.riverland.edu/impact by Nov. 10 to assist us with planning. Late registrations will be accepted.