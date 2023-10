Rebels sweep Kingsland in regular season finale Published 9:36 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Southland volleyball team beat Kingsland 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 in Adams Tuesday night.

Katelyn McCabe had eight kills for the Rebels and Abby Sorgatz added 15 digs.

Southland stats: Julia Kiefer 12 assists; Breeley Galle 5 kills; Nevaeh Shaw 7 kills; Katelyn McCabe 8 kills, 11 digs; Maren Wehrenberg 23 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Shannon Kiefer 12 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Abby Sorgatz 15 digs