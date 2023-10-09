Rebels rally for a late lead, but lose on late FG Published 9:40 am Monday, October 9, 2023

The Southland football team was edged out by Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (4-3 overall) 23-21 on the road Friday.

The Rebels (4-3 overall) trailed 13-0 at halftime, but they took a 21-20 lead when Austin Swenson scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter. ACGE won the game with a late field goal.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Email newsletter signup

Passing: Noah Bauer, 15-for-38, 255, 2 TD, INT

Receiving: Landon Chillman, 6-for-131, 2 TD; K. Yunker, 3-for-69; Andrew Timm, 2-for-4; Sam Boe, 3-for-15

Rushing: Austin Swenson, 14-for-29, TD; R. Jax, 5-for-9; Noah Bauer, 3-for-8; Sam Boe, 2-for-4