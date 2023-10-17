Prepare your business for 2024 at the Business Ready Conference Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Business Ready 2024 Conference for small- and mid-sized enterprises, with information for the upcoming year.

The event is designed to provide insights and strategies for business owners, human resources professionals, marketing experts, office managers, and bookkeepers.

Event highlights include:

• Employment Law Updates presented by Stephanie Haedt from the law firm of Peterson, Kolker, Haedt and Benda, LTD.

• Employee Benefits presented by Lee Aase from HELPcare Clinic.

• Taxes and Bookkeeping presented by Mathew Walters from CLA.

• Business Marketing Strategies presented by Whitney West from Tulip Tree Marketing.

The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Hormel Historic Home.

Tickets include a master pass, which includes all four sessions, for $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.

Individual session tickets are $15 per session for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

“This conference is a great chance to get meaningful information affecting the most critical parts of business operations: compliance, finance, employee retention, and business growth,” said Chaunce Stanton, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you’re an HR professional seeking the latest legal updates or a business owner looking to provide affordable employee benefits, or a bookkeeper who wants to make life a little easier at year end, the Business Ready 2024 Conference is the place to be.”

To register visit: https://bit.ly/48JSEbJ. Early registration is highly recommended as seats are limited.

For more information, contact, Stanton at 1-507-437-4561 or by email at chaunce@austincoc.com.