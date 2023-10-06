Photos: Spirit on Parade

The Austin Homecoming court rolls by during the Austin Homecoming parade Friday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Cheerleaders lead a chant from the back of a vehicle during the Austin Homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Neveln Knight looks for a high-five from a youngster during the Austin Homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Class of 2026 show their spirit Friday during the Austin Homecoming parade. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of Austin’s Just for Kix perform for the crowd as they take part in the Austin Homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Class of 2024 rolls through downtown Austin during the Austin Homecoming parade Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com