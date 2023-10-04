Photos: AHS crowns 2023 Homecoming king and queen

Ava Denzer and Kyle Schweihs were crowned 2023 AHS Homecoming king and queen Wednesday afternoon in Knowlton Auditorium. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Kyle Schweihs sales his hat into the crowd after being crowned AHS Homecoming king Wednesday afternoon in Knowlton Auditorium. King candidates included Mision Duop, Isaac Osgood, Ethan Anderson and Jackson Clausman. Eric Johnson/photodesk@uastindailyherald.com
Ava Denzer was crowned AHS Homecoming queen Wednesday afternoon in Knowlton Auditorium. Candidates included Allie Alm, Marie Tolbert, Ella Schultz, Ely Jimenez Gonzalez, Julie Nesvold and Mary Omot. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
AHS Homecoming queen Ava Denzer and king Kyle Schweihs are photographed with members of the court following coronation Wednesday afternoon in Knowlton Auditorium. The rest of the court included Mission Duop, Allie Alm, Marie Tolbert, Isaac Osgood, Ella Schultz, Ethan Anderson, Ely Jimenez Gonzalez, Jackson Clausman, Julie Nesvold and Mary Omot Eric Johson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com