Packers pick up lessons in loss to Eagles Published 9:24 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Packer girls soccer team has done a lot of learning this season and the team was able to pick up some more lessons from one of the best teams in the area as it lost to Rochester Lourdes 5-0 in Art Hass Stadium Monday.

The Eagles (9-1-3 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the first half as Rebecca Cook and Rose Otto each scored in the first 25 minutes. Austin (1-12-1 overall) was boosted by an early diving save by sophomore Felicia Thimmesch, who finished with 14 saves.

The sophomore has excelled in her first year as a varsity starter in the net.

“It’s all about being confident. That’s what it’s about,” Thimmesch said. “It’s been a lot of pressure to keep up with the older girls and do our best. It’s been fun to see all of the girls come together as a family.”

Adah Baron, another Packer sophomore, nearly brought the Packers within a goal in the first half when her 25-yard free kick was stopped on a leaping save by Lourdes keeper Addison Lange with 15 minutes left in the first half.

Baron has made big strides this season and playing against Lourdes was a big experience for her.

“I’ve grown a lot with this team and my coaches this year,” Baron said. “We had to be able to keep up with their speed tonight and we have to learn to contain the ball.”

The Packers will wrap up regular season play this week and Austin head coach Amber Rochat is hoping her team can build up some momentum for the postseason.

“We’re trying to build up a chemistry with all of our players together,” Rochat said. “We work really well with our technical skills and getting up the field, we just need to work on finishing. The girls are good about playing united and working together.”