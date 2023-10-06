Packer volleyball team swept by Raiders

Published 10:14 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin volleyball team lost to Northfield (14-6 overall) by scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 in Packer Gym Thursday.

Alia Retterath had 17 set assists for the Packers (11-12 overall) against the No. 3 ranked Raiders.

We knew their offense was top notch, so we tried to keep them out-of-system as much as possible. It is hard to play defense all night, but it is nice to know we can play with some of the better teams in the state,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said.

Austin stats: Katheryn Crouch, 7 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs; Isabella Bolster, 6 kills, 2 digs; Aggie McKichan, 3 kills, 10 digs; Quinn Osgood, 3 kills, 12 digs; Ava Denzer, 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Alia Retterath, 17 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Kristen Neilsen, 2 assists, 11 digs

