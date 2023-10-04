Packer volleyball team falls to Red Wing Published 7:58 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing (7-8 overall) by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 in Red Wing Tuesday.

Quinn Osgood had five kills and 10 digs for the Packers (11-11 overall).

“We had a long wait time before our match, and we came out really flat,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “Back-to-back games on Homecoming Week is a difficult ask of many teams. Red Wing was very scrappy and hit the ball well. It was another tough night in the Big 9 and it will not get any easier with No. 3AAA Northfield coming to play on Thursday.”

Austin stats: Isabella Bolster, 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Nora Sand, 5 kills, 1 block; Quinn Osgood, 5 kills, 10 digs; Ava Denzer, 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Aggie McKichan, 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Kathryn Crouch, 2 kills, 2 assists, 14 digs; Alia Retterath, 2 kills, 9 assists, 4 digs; Haleigh Holman, 13 assists, 7 digs; Kristen Neilsen, 1 kill, 1 assist, 13 digs