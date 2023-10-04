Packer swimmers top Rochester JM
Published 8:11 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023
The Austin girls swimming and diving team beat Rochester John Marshall 95-81 in Rochester Tuesday.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman, Gracie Greenman, Addison Tobak (second, 2:13.79); Sydnie Pollack, Davis, Abbie Boysen, Pischke (third, 2:19.80): Donovan, Batalden, Davis Opsahl (fourth, 2:36.07)
200-freestyle: Addison Tobak (second, 2:24.01); Madellane Hicks (third, 2:30.50); Emma Czarnota (fourth, 2:41.52)
200-individual medley: Madison Tauger (second, 2:48.76); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (third, 2:58.13): Clara McIntyre (fourth, 3:09)
50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 27.12); Anna Kossman (third, 27.98); Clara McIntrye (fourth, 39.83)
Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 213.15); Reese Norton (second, 219.45); Alondra Torres Munoz (fourth, 121.65)
100-butterfly: Abbie Boysen (second, 1:12.77); Clara McIntyre (third, 1:29.44); Alayna Davis (fourth, 1:32.40)
100-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (second, 58.88); Leah Pischke (third, 1:03.79); Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:05.76)
500-freestyle: Anna Kossman (first, 6:19.83): Eva Taylor (third, 6:32.05); Jaycie Pollack (fourtb, 6:43.38)
200-freestyle relay: Hemry, Boysen, Greenman, Pischke (first, 1:50.80); Tauger, Tobak, Tobak, Rao (second, 1:57.36)
100-backstroke: Alivia Hemry (second, 1:14.90); Addison Tobak (third, 1:18.25): Madison Tauger (fourth, 1:19.85)
100-breaststroke: Gracie Greenman (second, 1:19.74); Abbie Boysen (third, 1:27.94); Syndey Tobak (fourth, 1:30.79)
400-freestyle: Kossman, Pischke, Taylor, Pollack (second, 4:22.65); Rao, Hicks, Tauger, Tobak (third, 4:30.90)